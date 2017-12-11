Word plays to kick off new year

Alton Little Theater will kick off the new year with a one-act play competition from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

“Words, Words, Words” by David Ives will be directed by Brant McCance and feature Kurtis Leible, Joey File and Mary Grace Brueggemann. “Gentle Crazy” by Don Gordon will be directed by, and feature, Leible and Brueggemann.

“Both are humorous pieces that focus on the foibles of relationships, and both are wonderful examples of the power of words,” ALT’s Lee Cox said.

The theater solicited submissions for the competition to showcase new directors in ALT’s mentoring program and received more than a dozen plays from playwrights around the country.

Another evening or afternoon may take place in fall 2018, “but for now, McCance, Leible and Brueggemann will compete for a $250 cash prize chosen by the audience vote for best-directed script,” Cox said. Excerpts from other plays under consideration for upcoming bonus shows will be performed by ALT actors Lee Cox, Margaret Sommerhoff, Sawyer Burton and others.

Tickets for the event are $10.

“This price is offered to encourage students and new audience members to enjoy some fine theater for a reasonable evening out and includes free snacks and nonalcoholic beverages,” said Cox, with wine and beer available for $4 for patrons 21 and older.

Cox said the 85th season lineup will be announced after Jan. 1 and will feature added events designed to help sustain the theater for future years.

Visit the Alton Little Theater website for performance schedules and additional information, or call (618) 465-6562.

altonlittletheater.org

