World on a stage

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Denny Patterson Beverly Scroggins (center) poses with the show’s band members (from left) Daniel Williams, 13, Ian Chenault, 14, Alivia Upshaw, 12, Beck Brown, 14, Mollie Lybarger, 12, and Dean Brown, 12. × 2 of 2 Expand The cast and production team of “The Go Tour: Spreading God’s Love Around the World.” Prev Next

Words cannot describe the passion Beverly Scroggins has for the performing arts.

For the past 20 years, she has coordinated and directed a two-week youth drama camp at First United Presbyterian Church in the 2100 block of Delmar Avenue in Granite City. The camp not only teaches children the art of singing and acting, but also the word of God.

“Twenty years ago, the pastor here was very interested in our working with the arts,” Scroggins said. “He was happy to have all the music and drama we could provide in the church and he suggested to me that maybe I could do this drama camp. We went over to University City (Mo.), where they had a drama music camp in the summer for the kids, and we talked to the lady there. Then we came over here and decided to start our own.”

Scroggins has an extensive theater background. In addition to obtaining a theater degree, she taught theater and speech at Granite City High School for 30 years, is the founder and executive director of amateur thespian organization Summerstage Inc., and has worked with numerous other theater groups, including Summer Stock.

Every year, Scroggins has seen the camp progress.

“The first year, I had 13 kids,” she said. “Some summers, I’ve had as many as 35. It varies from year to year on how many children I have. The ages range from 5 to 17 or 18 years old, and every child is unique and different.”

This year’s show was “The Go Tour: Spreading God’s Love Around the World.”

“The idea is to spread God’s love to all the world,” Scroggins said. “We go to four different countries to show how we can spread God’s love around the world. That’s the whole idea of the show. We go to Uganda, Argentina, Ireland, and India and we try to do a little bit of music that has a flavor of each of those countries.”

Marissa Taylor has been involved with the camp for 14 years and assists Scroggins with directing and multiple other tasks.

“I enjoy watching the kids over the two weeks put a show together from nothing all the way to this wonderful show with choreography and using their God-given talents,” Taylor said.

Ian Chenault, 14, played the role of a band member who goes around the world and teaches the news of the Bible. He said the drama camp has really helped him with his performing arts skills.

“I wouldn’t be where I am with my singing or acting career if it wasn’t for the drama camp,” he said. “I just love it all.”

Scroggins has worked with children all her life and has no plans to quit.

“I love working with children,” she said. “It’s just fun to see them develop. I’ve had kids who started with me when they were 5 or 6 years old and I’ve seen them grow up and develop and do more theater. I don’t expect all of them to do that, but kids like Jacob Cowley, who is one of my big helpers, was one of my kids years and years ago. There’s been a lot of kids like that. It’s been fun to watch them grow and grow up and become adults and still participate in community theater and so forth. The overall idea of this camp is for children to learn a little bit about music and drama, and I hope they learned a little bit about God and made friends.”

The drama camp is open to all children in the community, and more information can be found at the church office when it becomes available.

