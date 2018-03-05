Wrestlers to bring March mayhem

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will hold an all-ages live professional wrestling event Saturday, March 31.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

This event will feature a heavyweight championship match. Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze defends against former two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw. In addition, The Snitch, OuTtKaSt, “The Hybrid Ace” Jon Webb, Edvin Kudic, Jayden Dominic Rose, and Graham Bell will participate in the final three Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship qualifying matches. The winners of these three matches will join Brandon Espinosa, Mike Outlaw, and Brandon Aarons in a six-man scramble ladder match to crown a new Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion on Saturday, April 21. The Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Champion Ace Hawkins will be taking on the 2017 MWR Female Wrestler of the Year, Savanna Stone, in an inter-gender match. The women of Dynamo Pro Wrestling will also be in action, as Tootie Lynn Ramsey will face Rahne Victoria.

