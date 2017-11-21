Wrestlers to face off in post-Thanksgiving match

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages live professional wrestling event Saturday, Nov. 25.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Three big matches have already been signed for this event. The Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championships will be defending in a triple threat match as the former champions Keon Option and Justin D’Air and “High Level Enterprise” take on the new Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos.” “Lights Out” Adrian Surge looks for revenge as he takes on “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller. In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be defended as “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze defends against former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as “The Filipino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Frodo the Ghost, Aaron Dzinic, and more.

