Pro wrestling to return to Concordia Turners Gymnasium

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages live professional wrestling event Saturday, May 13, at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 years old are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

It has been more than 20 years since the gym has hosted professional wrestling.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard-hitting, fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat professional wrestling action.

dynamoprowrestling.com

concordiaturners.org

