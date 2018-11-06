Young actors invited to participate in National Society of Arts and Letters competition

Young actors are invited to compete in the National Society of Arts and Letters 2019 Chapter Drama Competition.

The nonprofit organization to recognize and support talented young emerging artists will award prizes up to $2,000 and the opportunity to compete at the national competition for up to $12,000. Actors age 18-27 who live or go to college in Missouri, Southern Iowa, Kansas and Southern Illinois are eligible to apply.

The application is open online and the deadline is March 1. Contestants will perform for a panel of professional judges at the NSAL Chapter Drama Competition on March 16 at Webster University in St. Louis. NSAL encourages contestants to start planning early; they must present two audition monologues from memory, including a comedic and serious piece.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000 and full financial support to compete for up to $12,000 at the national competition May 30 through June 2 in Washington, D.C. The second-place chapter winner will receive $1,000. The third-place chapter winner will receive $750.

“This is an incredible opportunity for those who aspire to be professional actors to take an important step toward fulfilling their dreams,” said Elizabeth Branstetter, president of the St. Louis Chapter of NSAL. “We are excited to meet talented young performers from across our region and send our first-place winner to compete at the national conference, where the top prize is $12,000.”

For more information or to view the application form, rules and performance requirements, visit https://nsalstl.org/competitions. Applications should be emailed to nsal.drama.19@gmail.com or mailed to NSAL Saint Louis Chapter, P.O. Box 50101, Clayton, MO 63105. General inquiries should be sent to Cecilia Nadal, competition chair, at info@gitana-inc.org.

