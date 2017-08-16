Youth group to screen “Back to the Future” Saturday in Alton

The Youth Engagement Program, or YEP, will show the movie “Back To The Future” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

“Doing things for the community is an important core value of YEP, and hosting this movie was a great way to start off the school year,” said Sydney Shansey, recent graduate and one of the group’s student leaders. “We discussed at our meeting that we wanted to make it affordable for everyone, and adding the $1 off for bringing a canned good helps our attendees and the Salvation Army Food Pantry, one of our partner organizations.”

Regular admission to the movie is $3 for everyone and the gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Cartoons will start at 8 p.m. and the movie will follow. Tickets will be sold at the door.

“Our committee talked a lot about what movie to select and tried to find something that we felt would appeal to adults, families, and students,” said Sarah Spond, another YEP Steering Committee member. “Just for fun we decided to add a little throwback, and we will be showing some Looney Tune classic cartoons before the movie starts. Concessions will also be available and affordably priced.”

Concessions will include Dr. Pepper soft drinks, water, and Snapple tea. Heavenly Scent Popcorn and Lulu’s Tropical Sno will also be on hand for the festivities.

“We really appreciate the help and encouragement that has been provided by our YEP adult mentors, Dorothy Hummel from the YWCA, Ben Golly from Today’s Beauty Supply, Jeff Warr from Argosy Casino, and Greg Gelzinnis from the Salvation Army-Alton Corps,” new YEP member Joseph Whiteside said. “The adults have really let us take full responsibility for our events, and as a student, I appreciate that very much: it is a great way us to learn.”

The Youth Engagement Program was founded after the 2016 Youth Speak Out sponsored by the Drug Free Alton Coalition and its high school youth arm, Power of Peers. Students at the Speak Out said there weren’t places for high school students to “hang out” or “loiter with permission,” as the YEP team refers to it. The students also said there was a lack of communication and unified efforts to plan events that all high school students would feel comfortable attending. The students were also interested in finding some “more unique” places to study. It was these comments and feelings that led Drug Free Alton Coalition President Greg Gelzinnis to reach out to his colleagues and interested students and together they formed YEP. Since its inception, YEP has planned an improv night in the basement of the Salvation Army, a series of poetry slams at Today’s Place, and hosted the first high school mayoral forum this past spring. The students got candidate questions from the student body, and moderated and ran the entire debate.

“I was so proud of what the students accomplished and received many comments that it was one of the best run of last spring’s forums,” said YEP mentor Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the Alton YWCA. “It was a wonderful way for the students to see, learn about, and be a part of our political process. Many students in attendance had just turned 18 and were able to register and vote in their first election.”

YEP is open to all area high school students and will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alton High School campus. Meetings will last about 30 minutes and committees will be created to work on publicity and marketing, community service, and generating new ideas for events and activities to share with area high school students. YEP student leaders were also busy two weeks ago at the Alton High School registration, where they signed up more than 40 interested students to participate in the organization this school year. Students who sign up for YEP and participate in a majority of the group’s meetings and events will be eligible to win quarterly prizes, the first of which will be a season pass to Six Flags for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Any student interested in more information or wishing to be a part of YEP can contact Greg Gelzinnis at (618) 465-7764, ext. 16, or by cell or text at (618) 550-9291.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter