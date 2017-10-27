YWCA of Alton raffling off designer purses

YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle.

Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and a lovely Louis Vuitton wallet. Designers include Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Hobo, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, and others. You have the option of buying one ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 15 at YWCA of Alton, from YWCA board members, and online.

Click on this link to purchase your purse raffle ticket online.

The YWCA of Alton’s Facebook page will announce winners. A designer purse and the Louis Vuitton wallet will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. The more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

“The purse raffle provides a win-win for raffle ticket purchasers,” YWCA of Alton Dorothy Hummel Executive Director said. “All proceeds are used to support YWCA activities, which include important wellness, youth and women’s, racial and social justice programming. We have just wrapped up the Week Without Violence events and truly thank the Riverbend community for their tremendous support of our What Were You Wearing exhibit, self-defense class provided by Piasa Martial Arts, visualization and meditation class conducted by Be Well Now, and Poetry Slam Against Sexual Assault. Ticket buyers also have wonderful chances at receiving top-quality, stylish designer bags and a Louis Vuitton wallet. I strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of this year’s purse raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone in this year’s purse raffle.”

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm.

