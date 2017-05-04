Zumba party to focus on organ transplant awareness

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., will host a Zumba party fitness event on Saturday, May 6, to celebrate National Organ Transplant Awareness Month.

The event will focus on raising awareness. There is a $15 admission and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will be donated to Barnes-Jewish Hospital Transplant Fund.

“This month is important to me on a personal level,” organizer Coena Royal wrote in an email. “I am a dual transplant recipient. On May 2, 2012, I received a pancreas and kidney. This year I am celebrating my fifth anniversary as a survivor. I have chosen to celebrate with the community.”

No prior Zumba experience in needed.

