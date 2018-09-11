Benefit to support organization renovating Miles Davis’ childhood home

EAST ST. LOUIS | House of Miles East St. Louis (HOME) is a nonprofit that has been on a mission to renovate the East St. Louis childhood home of musician extraordinaire Miles Davis.

Although Phase I is nearing completion, there is still much work to do. HOME will hold its third annual Kind of Blue fundraiser from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Casino Queen Ballroom, 200 S. Front St. in East St. Louis. Requested attire is blue. Tickets are available online.

Now honorarily named Miles Davis Way, Davis’ former boyhood home at 1701 Kansas Ave. in East St. Louis underwent an extensive renovation through House of Miles East St. Louis. The family of the organization’s founder and president, East St. Louis native Lauren Parks, has close ties to Davis’ family, both from his youth and later generations.

Proceeds will benefit HOME’s continued renovations and educational enrichment programs. Admission cost is $25 for advance sales only. Planners are asking everyone who attends to bring a pair of new socks to benefit the Box of Socks initiative. HOME collects pairs of new socks throughout the year during events, including Davis house tours. In turn, those items are distributed to homeless shelters during colder months.

The event will include special guest musicians the Moutin Factory Quintet of Paris, France. Created in late 2013, the group has since performed more than 100 concerts.

Also included at this event will be outstanding artwork by Mykael Ash, a National Museum of African Americans on Stamps delightful display and a comprehensive Miles Davis display by Sammie Rives. This event will also feature local musicians. The East St. Louis Senior High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Jason Brown, will kick off the evening, as well as nationally renowned songstress Renee Smith.

HOME has collaborated with Purina, East St. Louis School District and Wells Fargo to enhance its educational enrichment programs for youth. HOME provides numerous educational enrichment programs for youths, including gardening, leadership, physical fitness, cultural/social and music. It is one of the few regional nonprofits to include music in its Muttigree repertoire to empower learning through social-emotional education.

Regular tours are available by appointment only.

