Anastasia Elizabeth Darr was born at 7:55 p.m. Aug. 20, 2017, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the daughter of Seth Darr and Tiffany Darr, both of Shipman. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Randy Darr and Debbie Darr, both of Shipman, and Austin Barnard and Melinda Barnard, both of Carlinville. Big sister is Ariya, age 1 1/2 years.