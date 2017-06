He was born at 12:29 p.m. May 19, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Muddle Waters and Ashley Wells of Bethalto. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Jeff Waters of Rosewood Heights , Tammy Poarch of Granite City, Michael McCollum of Roxana, and Jennifer Morey of Bunker Hill. Big brother, Anthony Michelon, is age 9. Big sister, Arla Waters, is age 3.