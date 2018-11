Bailey Anya Elliott

October 17, 2018, 3:45 pm

7 lbs, 6 oz, 20 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Marlon Elliott of Alton and Ashly Elliott of St. Louis. Grandparents are Roy Elliott Sr. of Alton, Cindy Jones of Alton, Robert Bailey of St. Louis, and Patrice Roberts of St. Louis. Stepgrandmother is Sherrye Elliott. Big brothers are Quan Teamer, 17; Amon Teamer, 15; and Marlon Elliott Jr., 11.