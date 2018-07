July 6, 2018; 6:44 am

7 lbs, 2 oz, 20” long

Son of Blake Allen Dunnavant Sr. and Samantha Lee Twente of South Roxana. Grandparents are Steve Allen Dunnavant of Cahokia, Andy Wayne Twente of Alton, and Lacy Ann Gleason of Roxana. Big sister is Madison, 3.