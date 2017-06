He was born at 11:30 a.m. March 21, 2107, in Anderson Hospital in Maryville, the son of Brian Barham and Abby Barham of Alton. He weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Robert Barham and Cathy Barham of Alton, and Dan Huck and Jody Huck of Maryville. A big brother, Spencer Barham, is age 15; big sister, Emma Barham, is age 13; big brother, Max Barham, is age 8; big sister, Billie Barham, is age 4; and big sister, Alexandria Barham is age 2.