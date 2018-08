Brayden Lee Combs

August 7, 2018, 12:44 pm

7 lbs, 8 oz, 20.5” long

Son of Richard Combs and Kaitlyn Combs of Bartelso, Ill. Grandparents are Frank Combs and Diane Combs of Carlyle, Ill.; and Gundie Logan of Bethalto. Big sister is Cynthia Combs, 18 months.