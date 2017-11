Brynlee Marie Dillon was born at 8:47 a.m. Nov. 10, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the daughter of Marty Dillon and Amber McBride of Alton. Grandparents are the late Red Dillon, Wanda Dillon of Alton, Larry Kenshallow of Alton and Marjorie Loraine of Wood River. Big sisters are Ryleigh, age 7, and Kamrynn, age 2.