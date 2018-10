July 30, 2018, 6:47 pm and 7:31 pm (respectively)

6 lbs, 11 oz, 18.75” long; 6 lbs, 10 oz, 21” long (respectively)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Twins of Ryan and Julie (Bailey) Hickerson. Grandparents are Dave and Brenda Gaither of Godfrey, and Dave and Karen Hickerson of Dorsey. Great-grandparents are Carlos and Pat Bryant of Pontoon Beach. Big sisters are Bailey Kay, 6, and Kaidyn Marie, 12. Big brother is Carter Matthew, 11.