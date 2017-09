Cameron Christopher Barrett was born at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 25, 2017, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the son of Aaron Barrett and Lorie Barrett of Alton. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Big sisters are Kaylee, age 7, and Alyssa, age 5.