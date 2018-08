Carly Joyce Belcher

July 23, 2018, 1:22 pm

8.1 lbs, 20.5” long

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of William Belcher and Amanda Wayman of Alton. Grandparents are the late William and Reta Belcher, Gary Wayman of Alton, and the late Carolene Wayman. Big sisters are Olivia Jones, 19, and Vivian Jones, 18.