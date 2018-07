July 3, 2018, 1:41 pm

7 lbs, 8 oz, 20.5” long

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of James Ewin and Jacki Ewin of Brighton. Grandparents are Gary and Cindy Ewin of Gillespie, Linda and Robert Krug of Mount Olive, Roger Grissom of Alton, and Mechelle Grissom of Cottage Hills. Big sisters are Mia Grissom, 12, and Addie Ewin, 12.