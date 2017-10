Charlotte Olivia Monahan was born at 10:30 a.m. May 28, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, the daughter of Patrick Monahan and Krista Monahan of Glendale, Mo. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mick Monahan and Amy Monahan of Godfrey and Greg Carson and Gail Carson of Belleville. Great-grandmothers are Nadine Rain and Margaret Monahan, both of Godfrey.