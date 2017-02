She was born at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 16, 2017, in Anderson Hospital in Maryville, the daughter of Chad McClellan and Amanda McClellan of Cottage Hills.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Gary Foutch and Melody Foutch of South Roxana, and Randy Tellor and Denise Tellor of Granite City. Big brother is Henry McClellan.