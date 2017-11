Claire Michelle Pruitt was born at 8:32 a.m. Oct. 6, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Matthew Pruitt and Sara Pruitt of Roxana. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Roger Pruitt of St. Louis, Vicki Pruitt of Hartford, David Dixon and Melissa Dixon of Edwardsville, and Tina Carpenter and Dennis Carpenter of South Roxana. Big brother Carter is age 4.