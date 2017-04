Dacota Renee’ Whitehead was born at 7:20 a.m. April 22, 2017, the son of Brenden Parker Whitehead and Katlynn Renee’ Hartman of Alton. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Robin Wilburn of Alton, Christopher King of Benld, Ill., and Kim Hartman of Alton.