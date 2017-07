Dae’Lynn Marquis Jones was born at 12:17 p.m. June 6, 2017, the son of De’Mialo Jones and Dana Garner, both of Alton. He weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Gralan Alexander of Alton, Tyronda Jones of Alton, Darlene Garner of Alton, and the late Scott Garner Sr. Big brothers, De’Miaolo Jones Jr. and De’Marion Jones, are ages 7 and 3.