Dax Brenner was born at 11:43 a.m. Dec. 26, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the son of Jon Brenner and Sami Brenner of Moro. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Big brothers are Avery, age 5, and Dominic, age 5.
Dax Brenner was born at 11:43 a.m. Dec. 26, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the son of Jon Brenner and Sami Brenner of Moro. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Big brothers are Avery, age 5, and Dominic, age 5.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014