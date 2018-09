Destinee Vitula Russell

August 24, 2018, 10:07 am

6 lbs, 6.5 oz, 19.75” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Daughter of William Russell III and Angelica Harvey of East Alton. Grandparents are Janet Harvey and Alvin Harvey Sr. of Wood River, William Russell Jr. of Alton, and Jackie Rushing of East Alton.