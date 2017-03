He was born at 11:56 p.m. March 10, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Tyler Anglin and Amber Jones, both of Jerseyville. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are the late David Anglin of El Dorado, Ark., and Laura Rogers of El Dorado, Ark.; and George Jones and Tammy Price, both Jerseyville.