April 3, 2018, 6:18 pm

6 lbs, 1 oz, 19” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Son of Edward J. North and Dasha Skinner of Godfrey. Grandparents are Edward G. North and Linda North of Alton, Colette Lee of Alton, Ray Skinner of Alton, and Kathleen Ramsey of Wood River. Big brothers are Edward North Jr., 16; Mario Riley, 7; and Syncere North, 3. Big sister is Kiersten Stiff, 11.