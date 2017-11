Ellie Jayne Sinks was born at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 8, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of Josh Sinks and Heather Pochek of Cottage Hills. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mike Sinks and Melody Sinks of Cottage Hills, and Mike Yotter and Mary Yotter of Cottage Hills. Great-grandmother is Barbara Myers of Alton. Special cousin is Landyn, age 8.