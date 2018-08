Emersyn Louise Lowrance

August 11, 2018, 5:05 am

6 lbs, 11 oz, 19.5” long

Daughter of Ryan Lowrance and Karissa Winchester of Bethalto. Grandparents are Bob Lowrance and Terri Lowrance of Edwardsville, Tracy and Bud Summers of Bethalto, and Ed Winchester of Bethalto. Big sister is Kyleigh Johnson, 11.