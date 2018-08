Emmett Michael Malone

August 8, 2018

8 lbs, 20” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Son of Devon Gonzalez and Jackie Sandberg of Granite City. Grandparents are the late Michael Malone, Charity Malone of Ohio, and Sharon Sandberg of Florissant, Mo. Big sisters are Brazlynn Moore, 5, Meyah Moore, 4, and Brooklyn Deeringer, 3.