Evan Michael Fessler was born at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 12, 2018, the son of Christopher Fessler and MaTyna Fessler of Jerseyville. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mike Fessler and Bev Fessler of Dow, and Dale Hoyt and Jackie Hoyt of Dow. Big sisters are Cheyenne, age 8, and Addison, age 6.