She was born at 9:16 a.m. April 12, 2017, the daughter of Isaac Hardin and Pansy Vandygriff of Alton. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Isaac Hardin Sr. of Kansas City, Mo., Tommie Kelley of Alton, Angel Rodriguez and Joan Rodriguez of Alton. A big sister, Serenity, is age 5.