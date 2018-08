Harris Christopher Wilson

July 17, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

8 lbs, 2 oz, 20” long

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of Aaron Wilson and Lauren (Wickenhauser) Wilson of Alton. Grandparents are Ray Wilson of Mandeville, La., Madelene Wilson of Memphis, Tenn., Chris and Joanne Wickenhauser of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Scott and Mary Pat Darr of Alton. Big sister is Lillian, 2.