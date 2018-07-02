Henry Matthew Kuehn

June 18, 2018, 7:44 am
8 lbs, 3 oz, 20” long
Alton Memorial Hospital
Son of Matthew Kuehn and Kayla Kuehn of Godfrey. Grandparents are Donald Kuehn and Judith Kuehn of Bethalto, and Kenneth Garrott and Kathryn Garrott of Godfrey.
