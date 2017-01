He was born at 8 a.m. Dec. 12, 2016, in Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, the son of Nicholas Werts and Brittany Werts of Godfrey. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Dwight and Cheryl Werts of Godfrey, Scott Radcliffe of Roxana and Nancy Radcliff of East Alton. Big sister, Natalie, is age 7.