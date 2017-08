Ivy Christine Jones was born at 2:51 p.m. in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of Gage Jones of Jerseyville and Amanda Epps of Carrollton. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are George Jones of Jerseyville, Tammy Price of Jerseyville, Scott Epps of Carrollton, and Denise Varble of Carrollton.