Izayah Jahmir Sharpley

He was born at 6:02 a.m. July 3, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Tiarra Watts of Godfrey. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Big sister is Sa’Mya Watts, age 8.
He was born at 6:02 a.m. July 3, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Tiarra Watts of Godfrey. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Big sister is Sa’Mya Watts, age 8.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014