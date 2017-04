She was born at 4 a.m. on April 3, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of Fredrick Gleason and Sara Hall of Jerseyville. She weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Walter Gleason and Sheila Gleason of Cottage Hills, and Ray Perry and Laura Perry of South Roxana.