Jace Anthony Garrett was born at 7:08 a.m. in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Jack A. Jr. and Sarah Garrett of Brighton. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Charlie and Crystal Roemer of Godfrey, Rowdy and Brandi Hausman of Alton, Cynthia Healey of Godfrey and the late Rick Healey. Big sister, Shaylie, is age 2.