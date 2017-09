Jack Raymond Lowry was born at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 11, 2017, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the son of Jacob Thomas Lowry and Tara Danielle Lowry of Wood River. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Steve Lowry and Jan Lowry of Moro, and Danny Kluesner and Barb Kluesner of St. Charles, Mo. Great-grandfather is Thomas Azinger of Keokuk, Iowa. Big brother is Thomas Wayne Lowry, age 2.