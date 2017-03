He was born at 11:34 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, in Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, the son of Joshua Parker Sr. and Shytia Pittman of Alton. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Garrett Parker, Kristen Lunceford, Darryl Womack and Marchelle Pittman, all of Alton. Big sister My’Iahna is age 13. Big brothers are Joshua Jr., age 14, Jarrett, age 10, and Jah’sten, age 4.