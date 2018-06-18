Jameson Dean Allen Byrn

June 13, 2018, 3:32 pm

5 lbs, 7 oz, 18” long

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of Jordyn Byrn of Prairie City, Ill., and Kelsi McClellan of Alton. Grandparents are Tammie Byrn of Prairie City, Timothy McClellan and Hope McClellan of Rosewood Heights, and Leanne Roe and Henry Roe of Moro. Great-grandparents are Judith Roe of Bethalto, Connie and Larry Dobbs of Steelville, Mo., Joyce Hill of Kane, and Richard Daiker of Fidelity. Great-great-grandparent is Marilyn Law of Wood River. Big sisters are Paizleigh Emalyne, 3; and Kinley Cordelia, 2.