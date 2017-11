Jase Bentley Anderson was born at 2:39 p.m. Nov. 13, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the son of Curtis Anderson and Tiffany Greer of East Alton. Grandparents are the late Richard and Teena Lynn, formerly of Wood River. Big sister is Kashmir Fennell, age 7; big brother is Landon Fennell, age 5 1/2.