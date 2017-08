Jaxson Lawrence Sutton was born at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 14, 2017, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the son of Mike Sutton and Vicki Sutton, both of Alton. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 21 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mick Sutton and Bonnie Sutton, both of Cottage Hills, the late John Delaney, and Julie Beckham of Cottage Hills. Big brother is Kole, age 7; big sister is Callie, age 3.