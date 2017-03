He was born at 8:11 a.m. March 17, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Daniel Mackelden and Meleea Mackelden of East Alton. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Fred Mackelden and the late Linda Mackelden of Godfrey, and Charles Dickerman and Marlene Dickerman of Granite City.