Jessica Lynn Woodman was born at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 19, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Ryan Woodman and Samantha (Strohbeck) Woodman of Brighton. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 17 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Jess Woodman and Ginger Woodman of Godfrey, and Steve Strohbeck and Nancy Strohbeck of Fosterburg. Big sister, Kailey Woodman, is age 3.