He was born at 8:17 a.m. Feb. 17, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Johnathan Jamar Steen Sr. and Whitney Shaunta’e (Turner) Steen of Alton. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Johnnie Steen of Miami, Fla., Linda Reed of Alton, Ray Turner of Alton and Gina Luckett of St. Louis. Big sisters are Ja’Kylie, age 12, Ja’Kayla, age 8, and Ja’Kori, age 5.